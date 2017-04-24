Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 24, 2017
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a metallic Isabel Marant skirt ($1,900; net-a-porter.com) and top ($2,145; net-a-porter.com) featuring wrap and knot detailing. The model-actress showed off her bronzed glow, wearing red Stuart Weitzman sandals and carrying a matching Edie Parker clutch.
April 24, 2017
2. Imaan Hammam
Imaan Hammam showed us how to make all-white non bridal in a deconstructed Victoria Beckham ensemble. The model completed her look with crystal-embellished pumps and glimmering Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
April 24, 2017
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka can’t stop, won’t stop with the ultra-chic, ultra-femme looks. The The Blackcoat’s Daughter actress wore a darling pink frock featuring a plunging neckline and asymmetrical skirt. No need for major jewelry—a pair of metallic silver sandals did just the trick.
April 24, 2017
4. Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott gave us major popstar vibes in this supersaturated mini with colorblock panels and metallic buttons aplenty. The singer completed the look with just the perfect pair of gold strappy sandals.
April 24, 2017
5. Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes went normcore in this teal, ultra-relaxed fit suit. The model kept it cool with just a pair of crisp white shoes and glimmering Tiffany & Co. studs.
