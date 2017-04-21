Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 21, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wore denim on denim like a pro to celebrate the launch of her new Dior Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara campaign. The model paired a denim corset top with high waisted raw hem jeans. Red hot stilettos, a suede coat, gold chain belt, and Christian Dior initial earrings kept the look supermodel-cool.
April 21, 2017
2. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima was an absolute stunner in this jaw dropping gold velvet dress with a high slit at IWC Schaffhausen's annual dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival. The supermodel styled the look perfectly with black accessories: strappy heels, hard case clutch, and timepiece.
April 21, 2017
3. Zoey Deutch
This isn’t your grandmother’s dress, mind you. Zoey Deutch was the epitome of chic in this vintage-inspired Chloé frock with voluminous shoulders and vintage lace detailing. The actress kept it sweet and simple with just a pair of charming mary-janes.
April 21, 2017
4. Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet made a strong case for frills in this ensemble: a floral printed cold shoulder top with ultra-chic ruffle detailing along the neckline, flared pinstriped trousers, and sky-high pumps at IWC Schaffhausen's event. Layers of gold chokers, asymmetrical earrings, and a black and gold timepiece completed the look to perfection.
April 21, 2017
5. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer has us rethinking the keyhole dress silhouette in this powder blue frock with black contrast trim and ornate floral detailing. Gun metal jewelry and metallic strappy pumps added a dash of edge.
