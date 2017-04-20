Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2017
1. Kate Bosworth
If you’re looking to amp up your evening look, let Kate Bosworth show you how. The actress wore a soft green midi dress with frilled pleats and styled it with ultra glam accessories: diamond cluster earrings, a crystal-embellished bag, and opulently ornate pumps.
-
April 20, 2017
2. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana went no-holds-barred while at the premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The actress wore a stunning Emilio Pucci gown made of sequins and tiered fringe. An assortment of fiery Irene Neuwirth jewelry and metallic heels kept the look electric.
-
April 20, 2017
3. Élodie Yung
Élodie Yung kept up with the sheer trend in this dress with asymmetric button detailing and a thigh high slit. The actress stayed minimalistic by accessorizing with just a pair of T-strap nude sandals.
-
April 20, 2017
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was a stunner in this peach gown featuring a keyhole neckline, allover beaded detailing, and just the tiniest hint of frills.
-
April 20, 2017
5. Jennifer Hudson
Leave it to Jennifer Hudson to amp up an LBD. The singer-actress wore her distressed one-shoulder number with satin boots and an assortment of pearl and mixed metal jewelry for that rockstar edge.
