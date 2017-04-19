Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2017
1. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale gave us major street style envy when she arrived at Good Morning America in the chicest little green off-the-shoulder dress, tailored black coat, and sky high sandals. A pair of black tinted cat eye sunglasses by Le Specs ($119; lespecs.com) kept the look ultra-cool.
-
April 19, 2017
2. Shay Mitchell
Coat or dress? Whichever it is, Shay Mitchell layered it over matching army green skinnies for a utilitarian-chic look. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Shay Mitchell outfit without her signature pumps and matching black accessories: a top handle lady bag, retro sunglasses, and glimmering jewelry.
-
April 19, 2017
3. Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon was a stunner at the Build Series for her latest film The Promise. The actress paired the chicest paper bag trousers with a glitter top, both by Paule Ka. She completed the look with a color block jacket by Sophie Theallet and suede Stella Luna booties.
-
April 19, 2017
4. Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott gave us her best Sandy Olsson in this nearly all black look: an off-the-shoulder long sleeve paired with heavy metal leather trousers, topped off with crisp oxford flats, a metallic bag, and retro sunglasses.
-
April 19, 2017
5. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne made florals for spring seriously groundbreaking in this tiered midi dress with a rounded neckline by Rosie Assoulin. She kept the look fresh with unexpected (yet oh so chic) purple suede pumps, a white hard case clutch, and metallic jewelry, and a statement ring by Selim Mouzannar.
