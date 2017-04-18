Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 18, 2017
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba glowed in a Narciso Rodriguez look straight from the runway at the Success Makers Summit in New York City. A bright pop of orange was balanced with a sophisticated track pant style trouser. A metallic pointed pump and dangling earrings complimented the look perfectly for a stunning combination.
April 18, 2017
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra kept it casual but cool on the street in New York City wearing a simple white fitted top with distressed blue jeans. The classic look was elevated with an elegant black tweed jacket and nude pointed pumps. Simple, easy, sophisticated!
April 18, 2017
3. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn mastered the modern Bohemian look with her silky pajama separates. An unbuttoned top bared a minimal black crop top underneath, showing off her killer abs. She kept the look fresh with a simple gold choker necklace, thin hoops, and black fuzzy slide sandals.
April 18, 2017
4. Lily Collins
Lily Collins mastered the edgy romantic look while in London. A feminine floral dress paired perfectly underneath a black patent trench coat by Zeynep Arcay ($4,100; modaoperandi.com), expertly cinched at the waist. Ankle strap platform heels elongated her petite frame and personal silver jewelry added an extra touch of shine.
April 18, 2017
5. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore looked effortlessly chic in a fluid cold-shoulder chiffon dress by Needle & Thread while attending the 2017 Turtle Ball in New York City. The silver metallic print added a bit of shine and made the look evening friendly, especially when paired with a simple black strap pump. A stylish dose of color was infused into the look with playful green earrings.
