Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 17, 2017
1. Kate Bosworth
Longtime Coachella lover, Kate Bosworth opted to not go boho this year and went with a super chic cream track pant and matching off the shoulder top. To complete her look she paired her ensemble with black Roger Vivier slides and a mini cross-body bag by MCM Worldwide.
-
April 17, 2017
2. Emily Ratajkowski
At the H&M Loves Coachella Tent, Emily Ratajkowski turned heads while taking festival fashion to the next level wearing an itty-bitty crop top and dark denim jeans. She kept it casual pairing her look with a red shoulder bag, suede booties and simple gold hoops.
-
April 17, 2017
3. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn definitely knows a thing or two about what to wear while traveling. Looking comfortable, but not sacrificing style, Munn looked stylish wearing a pair of distressed jeans, a plain white tee and a casual sweater. To finish off her look, she chose to wear a Gucci logo belt and white sneakers.
-
April 17, 2017
4. Alessandra Ambrosio
While roaming the fields at Coachella, Alessandra Ambrosio was seen looking punk-rock belting an oversized Rolling Stones graphic tee paired with a custom jacket by The Mighty Company. She added to her punk look with a pair of black combat boots and multiple black chokers.
-
April 17, 2017
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway looked springtime chic while arriving to ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ this morning. She played with pattern matching her floral dress with a checkered clutch and topped it off with bright red pumps.
