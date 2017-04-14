Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 14, 2017
1. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore attended as Vogue & Chopard open Glittering Prizes looking exceptionally chic in a lace LBD. Showing the perfect amount of skin, she paired her knee-length frock with flattering ankle-strap heeled sandals. She kept her look balanced with minimal accessories consisting of gold statement earrings and a few simple rings.
April 14, 2017
2. Lea Michele
Lea Michele looked remarkable in a fitted black dress with silver button detail whie visiting Universal Studios. She accessorized her her fit and flare ensemble with a high-pony, simple stud earrings and silver detailed heeled mules.
April 14, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Super-model Gigi Hadid took to the streets of NYC looking effortlessly pajama-chic in her green and white combo personalized with her name. By pairing white heeled sandals with her silky look she made this super appropriate for streetwear.
April 14, 2017
4. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell looked effortlessly stylish while posing with an embroidered leather jacket with silver studs layered over a beautiful orange silk slip-dress at the Kaleidoscope x Delta Air Lines Lawn Talks in Indio, Calif. She made her look over-the-top cool with casual black booties and round sunglasses.
April 14, 2017
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was seen in LA donning the perfect casual ensemble with a loosely fitted striped tee and a white denim skirt. She accessorized her outfit with this season’s trendiest earring, the hoop and added in a few leather accessories to tie everything together.
