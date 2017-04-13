Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 13, 2017
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi attended ABC's 'Black-ish' FYC Event in a perfectly tailored modern blue pant-suit. She paired her suit with a baby blue button-up with metallic detailed sleeves. Yara wore a fun pair of white color blocked heels to make her look over-the-top cool.
-
April 13, 2017
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was photographed in New York City looking cozy yet super cool in an embellished sweatsuit by Sally LaPointe. The supermodel paired her matching crop top and trousers with chic silver metallic pumps.
-
April 13, 2017
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo stepped out in perfectly cuffed denim and a plain white tee to give the effortless “girl next door” vibe. She paired her denim with a classic black belt and added a touch of cool with Gucci’s snakeskin fur-trim loafers.
-
April 13, 2017
4. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev looked absolutely stunning at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise’ in a white and black ensemble. Paired with her dark chic bob, she carried a mini silver clutch that balanced out her stylish silver pumps.
-
April 13, 2017
5. Sara Sampaio
While in LA with friends, super-model Sara Sampaio looked effortlessly chic in a flowy black jumpsuit by Faithfull The Brand paired with sneakers from Josefinas. Sara added to her relaxed day-wear with a few delicate chokers and a red mini-bag.
