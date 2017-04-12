Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2017
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller sizzled in Proenza Schouler for the 'The Lost City of Z’ screening in New York City. Her bright pleated skirt popped when perfectly paired with a simple black top. Statement metal earrings and a platform pump added extra wow.
-
April 12, 2017
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr mastered the perfect Spring look in Louis Vuitton at the 'LVxKOONS' exhibition and dinner in Paris. Her leather coat was expertly cinched with a printed belt to show off the waistline. A lace slip dress added romantic appeal and graphic black and white booties amped up the cool factor.
-
April 12, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid continued to rock the athleisure trend on the street in New York City. She carried an olive green bomber jacket that matched her tonal sweatpants. The look was broken up by a distressed black t-shirt, retro Reebok sneakers and mirrored sunglasses.
-
April 12, 2017
4. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston stunned in chic Louis Vuitton tailoring for the 'LVxKOONS' exhibition and dinner in Paris. A leather bustier top added a flirty French twist to the classic suit. Minimal hoops and a box clutch completed the look.
-
April 12, 2017
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger dressed up a a simple white tank at the Audi Sport exclusive launch event in New York City. She modernized the closet staple by pairing it with black patent leather pants, strapped heels and layered chokers.
