Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2017
1. Jennifer Holland
Now this is how you do a cutout. Jennifer Holland wore the chicest LBD (long black dress) with sheer lace inserts and a skirt cutout for just a peek of leg. No need to go big on the accessories. Holland carried a simple black clutch and glimmering jewelry from Graziela Gems.
April 11, 2017
2. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough was all about the glitz while at Dancing With the Stars Season 24. Hough dazzled in an allover sequin Martha Medeiros gown with a nearly-bare back and a thigh-high slit. The glimmer didn’t end there: Hough accessorized with a diamond necklace and matching rings.
April 11, 2017
3. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto isn’t afraid of print mixing. She paired her Technicolor pleated skirt with a matching striped blouse pulled together with a crisp white belt. Understated heels kept the attention on the blouse/skirt duo.
April 11, 2017
4. RITA ORA
Rita Ora went spring-forward in this nearly all-white ensemble: a breezy dress layered under a crisp dust coat, sheer black tights paired with heavy metal boots, layers of gold jewelry, and angular sunglasses to top it all off.
April 11, 2017
5. Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton showed us her enviable off-duty style in navy blue trousers, a striped sweater, and floral printed jacket. But let’s not forget the accessories! Blue suede sneakers and a matching leather bag with a contrast strap kept the look low-key and offbeat in the best way.
