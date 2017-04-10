Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 10, 2017
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne took the plunge in this velvet and crystal embellished mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier with an asymmetric hem. The actress-model accessorized with an assortment of glimmering rings and high shine stilettos.
April 10, 2017
2. Amber Heard
Amber Heard went menswear-inspired in a pair of crisp trousers and a white dress shirt with a charming bow on the collar. The actress finished the look with offbeat accessories, such as asymmetrical earrings and two (yes, two) belts.
April 10, 2017
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s take on the princess gown leans more edgy than frou-frou with its muted hue and tulle fringe aplenty. Washington accessorized with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals and Dana Rebecca stud earrings.
April 10, 2017
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel proved you can turn an all white look non-bridal while at the The Fate of the Furious premiere in this Lanvin ensemble: a luxe bodysuit by Stephanie Rad tucked into a semi sheer maxi skirt with belt buckle detailing, a feather and fur stole, black sandals, a bracelet by Alexis Bittar, a ring by Eva Fehren, and a gold clutch to amp up the luxe.
April 10, 2017
5. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton made the case for puff sleeves in this Naeem Khan black and white dress with ultra flattering contrast detailing. Super luxe safety pin earrings, gleaming rings, and a pair of celeb-favorite Stuart Weitzman sandals finished the look.
