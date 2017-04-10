Nathalie Emmanuel proved you can turn an all white look non-bridal while at the The Fate of the Furious premiere in this Lanvin ensemble: a luxe bodysuit by Stephanie Rad tucked into a semi sheer maxi skirt with belt buckle detailing, a feather and fur stole, black sandals, a bracelet by Alexis Bittar, a ring by Eva Fehren, and a gold clutch to amp up the luxe.