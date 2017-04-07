Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2017
1. Allison Williams
Allison Williams wore the chicest black and white ensemble to the 2017 DVF Awards: a striped off-the-shoulder knit seamlessly paired with a high waisted flute skirt and styled with alternatively cut stilettos.
-
April 7, 2017
2. Lily Collins
This isn’t your grandmother’s bouclé. Lily Collins attended the celebration of CHANEL’s Gabrielle Bag in an ultra-chic, multi-hued skirt and matching jacket (perfectly slung off just one shoulder, mind you) over a lace slip dress. Charming heels and an assortment of rings completed the look.
-
April 7, 2017
3. Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson proved more really is more while at the launch of The Dazed100 in this fun look: a matching pink and pinstriped set adorned with buttons and ribbons galore and heavily embellished OTK boots.
-
April 7, 2017
4. Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne showed us how to dress up off-duty denim by pairing it with an embroidered CHANEL jacket (sans top, by the way). She styled the look with classic cap toe heels, gold jewelry, and a sleek black belt.
-
April 7, 2017
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross was all about the stripes at the 2017 DVF Awards. She wore a one shoulder top with folded over detailing and tailored trousers with contrast trim and a large cuffs. Ross tied the look together with matching orange stilettos and gold hoops.
April 7, 20171 of 5
Allison Williams
Allison Williams wore the chicest black and white ensemble to the 2017 DVF Awards: a striped off-the-shoulder knit seamlessly paired with a high waisted flute skirt and styled with alternatively cut stilettos.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM