Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2017
1. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid embraced the 60s go-go boot revival while out in New York City. The model paired white booties with this all white ensemble: an oversized cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt, both by Alyx. Heavy metal jewelry, a fuzzy handbag, blue lens sunglasses topped it all off.
-
April 6, 2017
2. Harley Viera-Newton
Harley Viera-Newton wore an allover heart print dress to the Matchesfashion.com 30th Anniversary Dinner. She kept the accessories simple, opting for just a pair of a strappy sandals and a matching bright red bag.
-
April 6, 2017
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi gave us major street style inspo in this menswear-inspired coat and jeans combo. Crimson velvet boots, a simple white tee, and piles of delicate jewelry completed the look.
-
April 6, 2017
4. Zosia Mamet
While at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Zosia Mamet wore a lilac dress with grand swing sleeves and a charming waist tie. She styled the dress with gold hoops, a delicate choker, and punchy pink stilettos by Pierre Hardy.
-
April 6, 2017
5. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato greeted the audience of The Late Late Show With James Corden in the chicest LBD featuring ruched detailing and a center slit. The singer kept it simple in just a pair of lace-up heels and a gold bangle.
April 6, 20171 of 5
BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid embraced the 60s go-go boot revival while out in New York City. The model paired white booties with this all white ensemble: an oversized cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt, both by Alyx. Heavy metal jewelry, a fuzzy handbag, blue lens sunglasses topped it all off.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM