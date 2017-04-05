Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2017
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was a total bombshell at the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s The Leftovers, wearing this one-shoulder leather mini dress with asymmetrical pleat detailing. Count on her to go sans accessories, opting for just a pair of ultra sexy strappy heels to complete the look.
-
April 5, 2017
2. Elena Carriere
Elena Carriere gave us major sweater goals on the red carpet for the premiere of Fast & Furious 8. She wore the abstract sweater with sleek trousers, platform boots, and a super chic box bag
-
April 5, 2017
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid showed us her take on the Canadian tux with this look: high waisted dark wash jeans paired with a matching jacket, a sheer turtleneck and lace bra, a darling pair of mary-janes by Alyx, and a bright red purse to match.
-
April 5, 2017
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez went athleisure in this matching Adidas set with white contrast trim. Crisp white trainers, a black leather backpack, and retro sunglasses completed the look.
-
April 5, 2017
5. Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison wore the most darling look: an allover floral embroidered dress by Needle & Thread layered over a crisp white shirt and worn with a pair of strappy nude sandals.
