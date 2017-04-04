Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 4, 2017
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger wore this stunning Roberto Cavalli look to the Montblanc & UNICEF Gala Dinner: a plunging black corset paired with wool wide leg trousers and tied together with a metal chain and velvet band. Kruger kept the look ultra glam with diamond jewelry by Mont Blanc, a box clutch, and a striking red lip.
April 4, 2017
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was red hot while out in New York City in this ensemble: a just-off-the-shoulder top with swing sleeves, high waisted trousers, and a thick choker to match. Nude accessories like a leather bag, sharp stilettos, and mirrored sunglasses topped it off.
April 4, 2017
3. Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields wowed in this look: a sheer corset paired with a menswear-inspired suit. Evening accessories (a glimmering diamond necklace, sky high heels, and an electric blue clutch) finished the jaw dropping look.
April 4, 2017
4. Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez shows us how to wear rainbow glitter in this sparkly off-the-shoulder top with chic midriff and sleeve cutouts. The actress paired it with of-the-moment wide leg trousers and a black matte Edie Parker clutch.
April 4, 2017
5. Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark was all about the maximalist print in this dress with black trim contrast, ruched sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. She scaled back on the accessories, opting for just a simple pair of strappy sandals.
