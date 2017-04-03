Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2017
1. Victoria Justice
Let’s count the trends in Victoria Justice’s dress at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: 1. tassels galore 2. rich embroidery 3. back cutout 4. sheer sleeves. With a stunning gown like that, Justice went understated with the accessories, opting for a sleek black clutch and peeptoe heels.
April 3, 2017
2. Judith Light
Judith Light bared her midriff on the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet, and we’re living for it. Light's gown features a sheer panel cut out (which perfectly showcased her abs, BTW), actually chic shoulder pads, and an elegant train. Diamond and jade jewelry topped it all off.
April 3, 2017
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin refreshed her signature OTK-boot-and-dress combo by going for a voluminous tulle mini and velvet thigh-high boots. A pair of seriously oversized hoop earrings, statement rings, and a striking smolder finished the look.
April 3, 2017
4. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman wore the most Nicole Kidman gown to the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The stunning Alexander McQueen gown features allover victorian floral embroidered tulle. Leave it to Kidman and her team to find perfectly matching drop earrings to complete the look.
April 3, 2017
5. Kiersey Clemons
Kiersey Clemons made florals edgy with this spring-forward jumpsuit featuring allover black and white lace, a short-length bodysuit underneath, sky-high leather pumps, and gold earrings.
