Look of the Day
March 31, 2017
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made a strong case for the color orange in this high sheen strapless dress with a voluminous skirt while at the premiere of 13 Reasons Why. She accessorized the look with velvet mules by Giuseppe Zanotti, ombre drop earrings by Rebecca de Ravenel, and bold electric blue nails.
March 31, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner showed us a new way to layer: tuck in half of a relaxed button down into denim cutoffs and let it peek out the bottom. Another styling tip from Jenner’s look? Rethink the same old denim silhouette and go for a pair with a major cutout.
March 31, 2017
3. Cara Delevingne
Leave it to Cara Delevingne to show us how street style is done. The model-actress stepped out in New York City wearing the chicest pair of white skinny jeans with gold button embellishments down the sides, a silk top by J Brand, and a relaxed blazer jacket over top. She layered on mixed metal jewelry to complete the look.
March 31, 2017
4. Rose McIver
Rose McIver was the epitome of spring in this mix print floral dress with a high neck and midi length skirt. The actress paired the frock with pink suede sandals and delicate mini hoop earrings.
March 31, 2017
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gave us her best 90s grunge look in this all black ensemble: a Burberry sweatshirt, zip-up choker, frayed hem skinnies, lace-up leather booties, and a patent leather shoulder bag.
