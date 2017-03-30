Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2017
1. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara vamped up the the lingerie dressing trend by going for a glimmering dress with victorian lace detailing and thick buckle straps. No need for accessories—Mara wore a pair of sky high strappy sandals and her signature smolder.
-
March 30, 2017
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne toughened up a pair of tailored trousers with a mesh and bouclé top. The model-actress wore stilettos for a feminine edge and silver jewelry for a hint of glimmer.
-
March 30, 2017
3. Liberty Ross
Liberty Ross went for sequins and tulle at the Ghost In the Shell premiere, wearing a Gucci gown featuring cascading rivers of tulle and columns of sequin snakes. She kept the jewelry simple, opting for a gold bangle, mini hoops, and a statement ring.
-
March 30, 2017
4. Emma Roberts
Space nerds, unite! Emma Roberts’s LBD by Markarian has tiny planets and crescent moons embroidered all over it. Add to that a cut out back and tassel detailing and you can call us swooned. An ultra-chic pair of sandals completed the look.
-
March 30, 2017
5. Naomi Watts
Look closer. Naomi Watts’s red carpet dress has tiers of mini white fringe. The actress-producer wore her sheer dress with matching white ankle strap pumps, a statement ring, and mini drop earrings by Aurélie Bidermann.
