Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2017
1. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung is on board with the off-the-shoulder trend, having attended the Portrait Gala 2017 in a deconstructed, polka dot gown by Loewe with voluminous sleeves slung way off the shoulder. The dress features floral appliqué and an asymmetric skirt which she played up with simple accessories—a satin clutch and diamond drop earrings.
-
March 29, 2017
2. Lorde
Lorde gave us major street style envy while out in London, England. The musician was seen sporting the chicest silk trousers, a slightly off-the-shoulder top, Adidas Superstar sneakers, gem-encrusted choker, and vintage-inspired shades.
-
March 29, 2017
3. Anne Hathaway
For the premiere of Colossal, Anne Hathaway truly committed to the idea of a statement dress by wearing one that, well, nearly covered her face. No rookie to taking fashion risks, the actress chose a gown with an asymmetric neckline and grand ruffle and pleat detailing. Peep toe heels and a simple hard case clutch by Edie Parker kept the focus on the dress.
-
March 29, 2017
4. Amanda Steele
Amanda Steele makes the case for lemon-yellow in this oh-so-chic strapless, brocade dress with a fashion-forward center slit. The Youtube star completed the look with gray suede pumps and silver jewelry.
-
March 29, 2017
5. Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova hosted the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner in a supersaturated sequin top with feminine ribbon detailing, ruffle cropped trousers, and lace-up sandals.
