Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2017
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne reminded us she’s the ultimate cool girl in this bouclé mini dress and matching cropped jacket with patent leather trim and zippers galore. The model-actress kept it femme and sexy with high shine patent leather pumps.
-
March 28, 2017
2. Julianna Hough
Julianne Hough gave us major va va voom in this glimmering floor length gown with shoulder cut outs and intricate bead detailing. She scaled back on the accessories, keeping the focus on the dress.
-
March 28, 2017
3. Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad stunned in a trench coat-inspired dress while at the SDC Foundation Benefit. The actress accentuated the blue in the high-low dress by pairing it with matching T-strap pumps.
-
March 28, 2017
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain took the plunge in this Alexander McQueen dress with satin trim and a jaw dropping neckline. Charming black pumps and chandelier earrings added just the right amount of glimmer.
-
March 28, 2017
5. Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson
Here’s what happens when you get two top models together: fashion mayhem. Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson posed together at the trailer viewing of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Jenner wore a satin trench coat-inspired minidress, heavy metal necklaces, and of-the-moment sock boots. Donaldson went for an all black look: a starry tank top, an off-duty coat, distressed skinnies, and leather ankle booties.
