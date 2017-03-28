Here’s what happens when you get two top models together: fashion mayhem. Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson posed together at the trailer viewing of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Jenner wore a satin trench coat-inspired minidress, heavy metal necklaces, and of-the-moment sock boots. Donaldson went for an all black look: a starry tank top, an off-duty coat, distressed skinnies, and leather ankle booties.