Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2017
1. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell showed us who’s queen in this jaw dropping gown at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala. The supermodel styled her sheer and intricately embroidered gown with a white feathered, floor length coat overtop. A pair of white satin pumps, a matching mini bag, and dazzling drop earrings pulled it all together.
-
March 27, 2017
2. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson’s glittery purple frock is what fashion dreams are made of. The actress paired hers with Tamara Mellon classic black pumps and a little clutch to match. Sophisticated drop earrings by Eva Fehren completed the look.
-
March 27, 2017
3. Darby Stanchfield
Darby Stanchfield caught on to the glitter trend and wore a copper long sleeve crop top by Topshop with wide leg trousers. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without matching metallic accessories like a hard case clutch by Edie Parker and abstract earrings.
-
March 27, 2017
4. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton made florals for spring actually groundbreaking in this ensemble by Erdem: a sheer, cut out top paired with an embroidered glitter skirt. Darling peep toe sandals and mixed metal jewelry topped it all off.
-
March 27, 2017
5. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood stunned in this Roberto Cavalli ensemble: a navy blue power suit paired with a shimmering ruffled tuxedo shirt. Black accessories—a pair of studded heels and a handheld clutch—kept the look edgy.
