Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2017
1. Courtney Eaton
Courtney Eaton showed us how to upgrade the classic white tee by layering her Dolce & Gabbana tee under an ornate two-piece with gold and gem embroidered detailing. The actress-model kept the look ultra-femme with strappy heels and a gleaming top handle lady bag.
-
March 24, 2017
2. Zendaya
Confession: We couldn’t stop staring at Zendaya in this whimsical Dolce & Gabbana corset dress. The ultimate girl crush styled it with classic pumps and ultra-luxe gold earrings.
-
March 24, 2017
3. Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko was a true stunner at the Dolce & Gabbana New Vision and Millennials Party in this floral dress with ornate brooch detailing. She kept the look romantic with black satin sandals, gold jewelry, and a floral clutch to match.
-
March 24, 2017
4. Duckie Thot
It was all about the textures with this look. Duckie Thot amped up the off-the-shoulder trend by going for an ultra plush one. The model paired it with knit skinnies worn over peep-toe boots that featured just the tiniest bit of fringe.
-
March 24, 2017
5. Charlotte De Carle
Charlotte De Carle made Beetlejuice ultra chic in this allover striped ensemble. The model paired her oversized coat with high waisted trousers and burgundy booties to match. Layers of delicate chain jewelry completed the look.
