Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2017
1. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka embraced the 70s revival in this colorful mesh floral gown by Rosie Assoulin at the screening of The Blackcoat’s Daughter. The star kept the focus on the dress by opting out of jewelry and accessorizing with just a pair of rose gold pumps by Nicholas Kirkwood.
-
March 23, 2017
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made chain belts a certified thing while out and about in Los Angeles in the chicest pinstriped pants with grommet and chain details. She styled it with a cropped turtleneck sweater, black croc slides by Robert Clergerie, and a top handle bag to match.
-
March 23, 2017
3. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens showed us how to wear denim on denim at the launch for Bubble Witch 3: wide leg pants paired with a matching halter top and styled with lace-up heels by Schutz and mixed metal jewelry for her signature boho vibe.
-
March 23, 2017
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wore the most darling purple dress complete with sheer panels and scalloped frills galore. A pair of sky-high sandals and a ring handle clutch completed the look.
-
March 23, 2017
5. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell rocked the sheer trend in this allover lace and feather trimmed Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and sleek stilettos.
