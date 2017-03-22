Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2017
1. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shows us how it’s done in this remixed LBD with colorful contrast and the chicest collarbone cutout. Strappy red sandals and a bold orange lip kept the look ultra-chic.
-
March 22, 2017
2. Annalynne McCord
Annalynne McCord gave us a lesson in How to Rock Overalls 101 with this black and white number. The actress wore hers with red statement booties, a skinny choker necklace, and a sexy sheer bralette for that ultimate cool girl vibe.
-
March 22, 2017
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora shows us more really is more in this night-out look: checked pants with zippers galore paired with a playful shark sweater layered under a grand shearling moto jacket. Oh yeah, and a cozy beanie to top it all off.
-
March 22, 2017
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid was a total street style star in this matching red set which she styled with patent ankle booties, a crisp leather jacket, and narrow-lens sunglasses that look straight out of the Matrix.
-
March 22, 2017
5. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin leveled up her off-duty look with the chicest pair of pants featuring straps and buckles aplenty. She paired the trousers with an oversized Champion sweater, sleek heeled boots, and oversized hoops.
