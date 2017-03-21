Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 21, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez took the plunge in this sexy embellished and velvet Elie Saab Haute Couture number with an of-the-moment belt buckle detail and jaw dropping thigh-high slit. A pair of sharp stilettos and mixed metal jewelry (spot the anklet!) completed the look.
March 21, 2017
2. Helen George
Helen George wore a darling one-shoulder dress with abstract ruffles and mesh detailing. She kept the look spring-forward with on-trend metallic heels.
March 21, 2017
3. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum was red hot at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in an oh so chic mini skirt and crop top combo. The actress committed to the all red look with matching satin heels, nail polish, and bold red lip.
March 21, 2017
4. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough was a stunner at the Dancing With the Stars season 24 premiere. The actress and judge wore a floor-length gown with rivers of tulle and white floral embroidery. Glimmering diamond jewelry topped off the enchanting look.
March 21, 2017
5. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato showed us how to pair a bomber jacket with a pencil skirt. Outside of Good Morning America, the musician wore a pink satin matching set with a black top and contrast trim. Lovato scaled back on the accessories, opting for just a pair of blue suede pumps by Nicholas Kirkwood.
