Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2017
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore had us swooning in this emerald green look. The This Is Us star wore an off-the-shoulder top by Lela Rose with voluminous sleeves and black ribbon detailing. She paired it with matching cropped trousers also by Lela Rose and black accessories: strappy sandals and a satin clutch. Silver hoops kept the look simple and yet oh so glam.
-
March 20, 2017
2. Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell graced the Three Empire Awards red carpet in a charming black and metallic frock featuring a high neck and intricate woven design. The actress scaled back on accessories, wearing just a pair of velvet platform sandals.
-
March 20, 2017
3. Katy Perry
Katy Perry stunned at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 Gala Dinner in a standout Rasario gown with grand ruffle detailing and a streamlined silhouette.
-
March 20, 2017
4. Candice Patton
Candice Patton wore an electric blue jumpsuit to the 34th Annual PaleyFest, and we’re obsessed. The The Flash actress wore the off-the-shoulder silhouette with matching blue pointed toe pumps and abstract earrings.
-
March 20, 2017
5. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones’s Three Empire Awards look = sweet and ultra chic. The actress wore a sheer polka dot dress with a black strappy heels and glimmering yellow diamond earrings.
