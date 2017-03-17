Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 17, 2017
1. Brie Larson
Brie Larson strikes again with the stunning red carpet looks. This time around, she’s donning the suit to top all suits: breezy wide leg pants and a double breasted jacket with ruffle detailing flowing down the side—a femme twist to an otherwise menswear-inspired silhouette. Now that’s what we call a power suit.
March 17, 2017
2. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson’s red carpet look = a little offbeat and a whole lot of chic. ScarJo wore a teal jumpsuit layered under a matching satin, one-shoulder cover and accessorized with a high shine, gold clutch, towering heels, and metal chain earrings.
March 17, 2017
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s airport outfit is anything but low-key—and we’re totally living for it. The ultimate girl crush wore an oversized Gucci cardigan (with ‘BLIND FOR LOVE’ emblazoned on the back, no doubt) and satin trousers. She kept the look ultra-sexy with towering sandals and mirrored sunglasses.
March 17, 2017
4. Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne made vacation prints super chic in this stripes and florals ensemble: high waisted wide leg pants, matching duster coat, black crop top, velvet platforms, hardcase clutch, and an oversized watch.
March 17, 2017
5. Allison Williams
Allison Williams caught onto the power suit movement with this plaid number while at the Sun Valley Film Festival ‘Rising Star Reception.’ The Girls star went simple with her look, opting for just a crisp white tee underneath and a pair of sharp navy blue stilettos.
