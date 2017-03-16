Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a low-key outfit look ultra luxe. KJ’s all-yellow-everything ensemble consisted of a Gucci silk and lace camisole tucked into a pair of voluminous trousers from Kendall + Kylie. The model accessorized with matching fur slides, a mini handheld clutch, seriously oversized hoops, a simple Y-shaped necklace, and contrasting navy blue sunglasses.
-
March 16, 2017
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo made a strong case for pairing edgy, mesh tights with a ladylike dress while at the UGG spring/summer 2017 campaign luncheon. Culpo styled her ruffled frock with sharp accessories: high-shine mary jane heels by Soebedar and a mini top handle bag.
-
March 16, 2017
3. Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet wore the chicest ensemble to the 2017 Whitney Biennial. The Girls star donned a deconstructed trench coat-esque dress with an oversized belt and contrast sleeve detailing. Pointed toe pumps and chain jewelry completed the look.
-
March 16, 2017
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles performed at the Youtube @ SXSW showcase in an all lilac look: a one-shoulder crop paired with figure-hugging shorts and stirrup thigh-high stockings. White retro heels topped it all off.
-
March 16, 2017
5. Jessica Stroup
Jessica Stroup did a 60s revival in this floral gown that fit her like a glove. The actress went sans necklace while attending the New York screening of Marvel’s Iron Fist, opting for a mix of stacked rings and a delicate bracelet.
