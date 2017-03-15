Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 15, 2017
1. Mandy Moore
We wish this was us, get it? Mandy Moore stunned at the final screening for This Is Us in a a red ruched shoulder dress with black contrast by ADEAM. The star kept it simple with just a pair of black and metallic sandals and vertical drop earrings for the tiniest hint of glimmer.
March 15, 2017
2. Margaret Zhang
Margaret Zhang made a strong case for trousers and heels at the launch of new beauty line Equal Beauty. The multi-hyphenate law-student-photographer-Instagram-star wore the chicest wide leg trousers with major lace-up heels and a menswear-esque jacket. A sleek belt tied it all together.
March 15, 2017
3. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie’s dinner look = elegant and very sexy in this full length sheer gown layered over a lingerie-esque bodysuit. Hair pulled back, glitzy earrings, and towering black sandals—a total knockout look.
March 15, 2017
4. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson is the ultimate cool girl in this all-suede set. Never mind that we’re unsure if that’s a dress or not, because we’re loving it with pants. The actress completed the look with luxe satin accessories: berry sandals and a mini gold bag.
March 15, 2017
5. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle showed us how to wear the midi skirt and how to wear the midi skirt well. The fashion darling wore her ADEAM skirt with a poplin top by Kate Spade and accessorized with colorful pom pom sandals and a mini saddle bag—both by Loeffler Randall. John Hardy jewelry finished the look.
