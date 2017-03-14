Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2017
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson can’t stop, won’t stop with the jaw-dropping red carpet looks. For the latest Beauty and the Beast screening, the star wore a sexy cut out gown offset with sheer paneling and featuring a thigh-high slit. An elegant black clutch and the most glamorous ear cuffs finished the knockout look.
-
March 14, 2017
2. Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova braved the NYC chill in the chicest ensemble: a wrap knit cardigan over a crisp button-down paired with off-duty denim and lace-up booties. The model topped it off with a striped beanie, round sunglasses, and black carry-all bag.
-
March 14, 2017
3. Angela Lindvall
Angela Lindvall refreshed the fringe trend by going for an olive gown with a streamlined silhouette. The model styled the mesh and fringe dress with a gold clutch and drop earrings.
-
March 14, 2017
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid debuted her inner 80s rocker chick—complete with fishnets and a tight perm. The model wore rugged denim with a band tee, a diamond choker, a top handle bag, and white go-go boots. Oh, and let’s not forget those Matrix-esque sunglasses.
-
March 14, 2017
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a navy sheer dress geniusly layered over a pair of matching blue shorts. The actress finished the look with sharp pumps and the most radiant smile.
March 14, 20171 of 5
Emma Watson
Emma Watson can’t stop, won’t stop with the jaw-dropping red carpet looks. For the latest Beauty and the Beast screening, the star wore a sexy cut out gown offset with sheer paneling and featuring a thigh-high slit. An elegant black clutch and the most glamorous ear cuffs finished the knockout look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM