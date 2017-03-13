Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 13, 2017
1. Brie Larson
Brie Larson supported her Kong: Skull Island co-star John Goodman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the most stunning white ensemble. The Academy Award winning actress wore a streamlined top featuring modern back cut out and paired it with a fringe midi skirt. She kept the look daytime appropriate with a pair of super chic denim heels.
-
March 13, 2017
2. Serayah McNeill
Empire actress Serayah McNeill wore the chicest pajama-esque ensemble: a matching striped and stonewashed set paired with silver pumps and a gleaming gold clutch. Styling trick a la McNeill: buttons are optional if you have a matching belt to cinch it all together.
-
March 13, 2017
3. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima’s press look = sweet and sexy in this form-fitting white dress adorned with metallic embellishments. The top model went sans jewelry, pairing the dress with just a pair of white strappy sandals.
-
March 13, 2017
4. Emma Watson
Emma Watson amps up the usual LBD in this elevated look: a midi dress with an ultra-modern side cut out and pointed toe sock boots.
-
March 13, 2017
5. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn showed us athleisure at its finest while at the launch for her clothing collaboration with Missguided. She wore an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with contrast logo drawstrings and elastic waistband. Lace-up booties and layered chokers completed the look.
