Look of the Day
March 10, 2017
1. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart dazzled on the red carpet in a glimmering metallic knit gown (look closer—there are pockets!) for the premiere of her latest film Personal Shopper. The star kept the focus on the dress by accessorizing minimalistically with just a couple silver rings and a matching arm bangle.
March 10, 2017
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney delivered a powerful call for action at the United Nations in a stunning daffodil dress and matching coat. The accomplished international human rights lawyer addressed one of the world’s most critical humanitarian threats while wearing a chic yellow ensemble with contrasting detailing.
March 10, 2017
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo wore a boy-borrowed silhouette: a blazer jacket with slight flare cuffs and sneakers revamped with crystal embellishments. The style star finished her look with a black and gold clutch and a blue choker for added color.
March 10, 2017
4. Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet gave us her chicest Wednesday Addams in this all black ensemble. The actress wore a minidress with tie-front detailing and an ultra chic ribbon choker. Velvet booties and asymmetrical earrings topped it all off.
March 10, 2017
5. Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Jurnee Smollett-Bell visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a gorgeous red dress that fit her like a glove. The actress styled the look with strappy lace heels and simple gold jewelry.
