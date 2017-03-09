Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2017
1. Brie Larson
Brie Larson ruled the red carpet at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island. The Academy Award winner wore a luxe sheen cross neck dress by Oscar de la Renta. She kept the look simple with satin pumps and minimalistic gold studs for a hint of glimmer.
-
March 9, 2017
2. Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet embraced the sheer trend in this polka dot blouse paired with a black bra top. The Girls alum layered high waisted trousers over tights and tied it all together with a black and gold statement belt.
-
March 9, 2017
3. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny wore the chicest metallic turtleneck dress with boob pockets (yes, boob pockets). She completed the look with a handheld J.W. Anderson bag and one oversized asymmetrical earring.
-
March 9, 2017
4. Keri Russell
Kerri Russel was a charming pink lady in an oversized black sweater layered over a herringbone skirt. The actress accessorized with matching pink pumps and sheer socks.
-
March 9, 2017
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham wore her signature silhouette: wide leg pants with a floaty blouse. The designer refreshed the look with bright orange and muted navy. Oversized sunglasses and a leather clutch completed the look.
