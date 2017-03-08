Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2017
1. Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor = the red dress emoji IRL in this ultra-chic ALEXIS dress with tiers of ruffles and a high-low skirt. The model scaled back on accessories, opting for just a pair of wrapped satin heels and a sultry smolder.
-
March 8, 2017
2. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly attended the Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week in the chicest LBD featuring a high neck, layered sleeve detailing, and a sleek waist tie. A mini Louis Vuitton trunk clutch and white go-go boots completed the look.
-
March 8, 2017
3. Liya Kebede
Liya Kebede attended the Louis Vuitton runway show in an all black ensemble. The model wore a mixed media skirt with gold button detailing and a matching knit top. A mini Louis Vuitton trunk clutch and sharp ankle booties were the perfect accessories.
-
March 8, 2017
4. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron wore the best of both worlds by pairing an oversized boy-borrowed bomber jacket with a darling velvet dress. A neutral clutch and pair of satin sandals in an unexpected color made the look next-level.
-
March 8, 2017
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid channeled her inner punk persona with red plaid trousers complete with a metal chain. The model styled it with a fur moto jacket, sheer top, and edgy leather boots.
