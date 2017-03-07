Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 7, 2017
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne = the ultimate cool girl at the Chanel Fall 2017 runway show. The model wore only the chicest ensemble: a mini cardigan buttoned up as a top, a neck of silver jewelry and a Chanel choker, extra long pleated trousers, and a pair of Supreme undies with the waistband peeking out. She completed her look with a pair of round sunglasses from Sunday Somewhere ($270; sundaysomewhere.com).
March 7, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid amped up power pinstripes on her way to the Chanel show via a thigh-high slit dress, OTK boots, a menswear-inspired coat, silver chain jewelry, yellow lens sunglasses, and—of course—a Chanel bag.
March 7, 2017
3. Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery stunned at the premiere of The Sense of An Ending in this charming ensemble. The actress paired sailor-inspired trousers with a top featuring ultra-chic straps and matching button detailing. A pair of dazzling stilettos finished the look.
March 7, 2017
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss channeled her inner Sporty Spice in a pair of red leather track pants and white sneakers. The supermodel dressed up the look with a relaxed sports jacket, mini YSL bag, and purple lens sunglasses.
March 7, 2017
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez appeared on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen looking like a total bombshell (but of course). J. Lo wore a sleek grey dress with a plunging neckline and grand ruffle detailing and accessorized with glimmering jewelry and matching grey suede pumps.
