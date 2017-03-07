Cara Delevingne = the ultimate cool girl at the Chanel Fall 2017 runway show. The model wore only the chicest ensemble: a mini cardigan buttoned up as a top, a neck of silver jewelry and a Chanel choker, extra long pleated trousers, and a pair of Supreme undies with the waistband peeking out. She completed her look with a pair of round sunglasses from Sunday Somewhere ($270; sundaysomewhere.com).