Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2017
1. Sara Sampaio
Despite the sleet, Sara Sampaio was a street style daydream in a pastel blue and winter white ensemble. The model made the Parisian streets her runway in a duster coat layered over a matching blue dress by ADEAM featuring a knit turtleneck collar and sleeves. Sleek white boots and chain purse completed her streamlined look.
March 6, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner amped up her Paris Fashion Week look with a mini turtleneck dress by Unravel Project and major thigh-high snakeskin boots. For added va-va-voom, she threw on a matching red leather corset from the Unravel Project Fall/Winter 2017 collection and finished with a pair of gleaming statement earrings.
March 6, 2017
3. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne was your chicest Beetlejuice cosplay while out in Paris in a stripe suit, black crop top, and mixed metal jewelry for added glimmer—look closer and spot the Chanel.
March 6, 2017
4. Natalia Vodianova
With Natalia Vodianova’s look, it was all about the coat. The model wore a mixed media statement coat featuring an array of textures: from high-shine vinyl to plush fur to crisp floral appliqué. A simple pair of strappy sandals and a thin belt tied it all together.
March 6, 2017
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo took the plunge at the Mugler show in this navel-gazing emerald leather dress featuring a higher-than-thigh-high slit and belt buckle closure. A metallic clutch, statement ring, and matching sandals kept the look fresh and modern.
