Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez ditched her usual glitzy minidress in favor of so-chic leather trousers and a turtleneck (yes, turtleneck!) featuring voluminous sleeves and avian embroidery. To top it off, she added just a touch of glimmer with a pair of edgy metallic stud pumps.
-
March 3, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner embraced the corset trend by layering one over a trench coat-inspired jacket and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. The model scaled back on the accessories, opting for nude and snakeskin boots and a pair of oversized hoop earrings.
-
March 3, 2017
3. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk = the ultimate cool girl in this badass ensemble. The model paired a menswear-inspired jacket with a denim miniskirt and dressed it up with fishnet tights, OTK boots, an oversized western belt, vintage Fendi bag, and sharp sunnies.
-
March 3, 2017
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles’ was a Paris Fashion Week daydream in a sheer all white dress layered over a slip. The musician accessorized with brown leather sandals and a clutch to match.
-
March 3, 2017
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts channeled French girl cool in this matching navy and floral print set. The actress wore flared trousers, a jacket with a high neck and structured shoulders, nude pumps, and matching nude clutch with a gold ring handle.
