Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 2, 2017
1. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch was an absolute stunner at the Before I Fall premiere in this lingerie-inspired dress with a corset bodice, tulle and lace detailing, and floral embroidery. The actress kept the spotlight on the dress by pairing it with minimalist sandals and black and silver earrings by Irene Neuwirth.
March 2, 2017
2. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk showed us her model off duty style while out in Paris. The model wore a vintage-esque velvet blazer, wide leg trousers, a striped scarf, and a sleek bucket bag.
March 2, 2017
3. Charlie XcX
Charli XcX gave us major picnic-in-the-park inspo at the H&M Studio show during Paris Fashion Week. The musician wore a gingham top with ruched sleeves, high waisted trousers, and platform sandals rendered in high shine metallic.
March 2, 2017
4. Caroline de Maigret
Caroline de Maigret showed us her ultimate French girl chic in a relaxed peach coat layered over a camel blazer and floral top. She kept the look low-key in off duty denim, understated baroques, and a metal chain shoulder bag. Trés chic!
March 2, 2017
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was maternity style goals on the red carpet of the premiere of The Last World. The actress wore a navy wrap dress with a green floral print. Rose gold jewelry and sky-high sandals completed the look.
