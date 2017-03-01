Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner reminds us why she’s the most stylish 20-something around when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a Gucci hoodie, a sharp red blazer, high-shine skinnies by Zeynep Arcay, and leather boots. She kept up with the cool girl vibes with metal framed sunglasses and a mini handbag.
-
March 1, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is our ultimate girl crush in this all red ensemble. The model kept the look sexy by wearing her coat off the shoulders to reveal a metallic-trimmed camisole and matching pleated trousers. A diamond choker, glossy lady bag, retro red sunnies, and sharp stilettos finished the look.
-
March 1, 2017
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Tiegen is red carpet goals in a pants-dress hybrid ensemble. The model wore a floor-grazing top with button detailing over a pair of crisp trousers. She added a hint of metallic with black and gold sandals by Stella Luna and a clutch to match.
-
March 1, 2017
4. Romee Strijd
Romee Strijid = a real life angel. The model attended Victoria’s Secret The New Dream Angel Collection launch in a flirty all white wrap dress with frills galore. She kept it simple with just a pair of nude heels by Alexander White and gold jewelry.
-
March 1, 2017
5. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz took her front row seat at the Saint Laurent runway show, radiating ultra cool girl vibes in relaxed denim, a velvet long sleeve bustier top, pointed toe stilettos, and a metal chain bag.
March 1, 20171 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner reminds us why she’s the most stylish 20-something around when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a Gucci hoodie, a sharp red blazer, high-shine skinnies by Zeynep Arcay, and leather boots. She kept up with the cool girl vibes with metal framed sunglasses and a mini handbag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM