Look of the Day
February 28, 2017
1. Emma Watson
We might have stared at this dress for ten minutes straight (but who can blame us?) Emma Watson never fails to stun. This time around, she’s wearing a gem-encrusted custom Elie Saab gown and cape crafted from leftover silk and tulle from the Haute Couture collection. A glimmering bracelet and earrings by Repossi to complete the look, and we’re seeing stars.
February 28, 2017
2. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch gives the flared pants and platforms combo a modern update in this ultra-chic ensemble. She styled a pair of burgundy flares with a semi-sheer one-shoulder top, black sky-high platforms, and (look closely) a Planned Parenthood pin.
February 28, 2017
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid—aka top model, aka street style guru, aka our forever girl crush—stepped out in Paris in a bright red coat, OTK boots, an asymmetrical earring, The2Bandits lariat necklace ($58; the2bandits.com), and a beret. Because—what’s the saying—when in Paris, do as the Parisians do?
February 28, 2017
4. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is a vision, attending the opening of the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a charming navy boucle jacket and skirt set with matching pumps, sleek black clutch, and elegant jewelry.
February 28, 2017
5. Rihanna
Rihanna took to the streets of New York City in a pajama-esque set. The singer wore billowy trousers, a loose-fit menswear-inspired jacket, and a houndstooth long coat over top. A black top handle bag and standout pointed toe shoes shows she means business. How’s that for business casual?
