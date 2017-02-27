Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 27, 2017
1. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross embraced three major red carpet trends at the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, and we’re totally obsessed. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder gown with tiers of fringe and sheer panelling that’s both sexy and elegant. Ross topped it off with just a hint of shimmer in the form of metallic fringe earrings.
February 27, 2017
2. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio brought back Supermodel-dom in this va-va-voom gown. The model stunned in this blush satin gown featuring luxurious draping, plunging cut-out, and thigh-high slit. Glimmering accessories—like a standout cuff and glitter pumps—completed the look.
February 27, 2017
3. Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone was a total bombshell in this sheer lace LBD. The Rubin Singer gown fit her like a glove with its lace cutouts and floaty silhouette. Hoop earrings, a dazzling ring, and a satin black clutch finished the look.
February 27, 2017
4. Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan was pure elegance in this muted deconstructed gown featuring a thigh-high slit, deconstructed draping, and the most stunning ribbon detailing on the back (you just have to see it). Sarafyan topped off the look with Stuart Weitzman sandals and an Edie Parker clutch.
February 27, 2017
5. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale graced the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in a fun and flirty ensemble. She paired feathers and sequins with a sleek pencil skirt. Simple sandals and a crisp clutch were the perfect choices to top it all off.
