Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2017
1. Emma Watson
Reason number ten trillion why we love Emma Watson: she loves ethical fashion. The Beauty and the Beast star and our ultimate girl crush graced the carpet in this bespoke Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown. Aside from the beyond-chic silhouette (check out that train!) and crisp color, the gown is made from end-of-the-line fabric by an all-female team. Watson completed the look with dainty silver earrings and ear cuffs. How’s that for couture?
-
February 24, 2017
2. Zoe Saldana
We are obsessed with Zoe Saldana’s look at Cadillac’s 89th annual Academy Awards celebration. The actress wore a stunning off-the-shoulder Jonathan Simkai dress featuring all the things we love: ruffles, lace-up detailing, intricate embroidery, and a thigh-high slit.
-
February 24, 2017
3. Allison Williams
Allison Williams was an absolute stunner on Late Night with Seth Meyers in this floaty, electric blue ensemble. The actress scaled back on accessories, letting her metallic and super-saturated matching set take the spotlight.
-
February 24, 2017
4. Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss was a complete knockout in this sultry velvet number. Actual loungewear or not, it looks great with a pair of stop-’em-dead stilettos a mini tassel clutch.
-
February 24, 2017
5. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is a pro when it comes to fun fashion. Exhibit A: her contrasting power suit with sharp lapels, inverted sleeve detailing, and bright yellow trim. The actress/musician topped off the look with a black and white hard case clutch and rings by L Frank. Look closer and spot the paperclip earrings!
February 24, 20171 of 5
Emma Watson
Reason number ten trillion why we love Emma Watson: she loves ethical fashion. The Beauty and the Beast star and our ultimate girl crush graced the carpet in this bespoke Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown. Aside from the beyond-chic silhouette (check out that train!) and crisp color, the gown is made from end-of-the-line fabric by an all-female team. Watson completed the look with dainty silver earrings and ear cuffs. How’s that for couture?
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM