Reason number ten trillion why we love Emma Watson: she loves ethical fashion. The Beauty and the Beast star and our ultimate girl crush graced the carpet in this bespoke Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown. Aside from the beyond-chic silhouette (check out that train!) and crisp color, the gown is made from end-of-the-line fabric by an all-female team. Watson completed the look with dainty silver earrings and ear cuffs. How’s that for couture?