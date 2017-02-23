Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2017
1. Rita Ora
Count on Rita Ora to stun us with the wildest of pairings: camouflage and tulle. Ora made it work at the BRIT Awards 2017, where she paired her floor-length, beaded gown with a matching streetwear inspired jacket, glimmering rings, and a fierce smolder.
-
February 23, 2017
2. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester meant business in this ultra-chic suit featuring waist-accentuating pearl detailing and a sexy cutout top underneath. The actress/musician upped the femme on this look with flared trousers and pointed stilettos.
-
February 23, 2017
3. Katy Perry
Everything’s coming up roses for Katy Perry in this swoon-worthy Adam Selman number. The singer wore this semi-sheer trench coat silhouette with gold jewelry and poppy red sandals by Stella Luna.
-
February 23, 2017
4. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch played with proportions in this chic, minimalist ensemble. The actress offset her vibrant high waisted trousers with neutral pieces. Black accessories—conservative shoes, a sleek belt, and a sturdy bag—completed the look.
-
February 23, 2017
5. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio is giving us major street style inspo in second skin leather skinnies, army green cropped jacket, and hard metal accessories (major style points for that oversized chain choker).
February 23, 20171 of 5
Rita Ora
Count on Rita Ora to stun us with the wildest of pairings: camouflage and tulle. Ora made it work at the BRIT Awards 2017, where she paired her floor-length, beaded gown with a matching streetwear inspired jacket, glimmering rings, and a fierce smolder.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM