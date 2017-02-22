Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 22, 2017
1. Lily Collins
Lily Collins = a red carpet daydream in this elegantly semi-sheer gown. The actress and fashion darling upped the glimmer on her shimmering, bead embroidered dress with gleaming earrings and standout rings.
February 22, 2017
2. Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard took a risk (and totally knocked it out of the park) in this fun and flirty silhouette. The Girl Meets World star accessorized her offbeat ensemble with chains of glimmering diamonds, earrings by Randall Scott Fine Jewelry, and metallic Nicholas Kirkwood sandals to match.
February 22, 2017
3. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren was a vision at the BFI Chairman’s Dinner in this floral gown featuring rivers of tulle and intricate embroidery. The radiance didn’t stop there: Mirren completed her look with elegant silver jewelry.
February 22, 2017
4. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi shook things up with this fun look. The actress wore a metallic sweater (look closely for remnants of disco tiles), the chicest pair of striped wide leg pants, and a mini blue Chanel bag.
February 22, 2017
5. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore caught on to the sheer and tulle trend when she stunned on the red carpet at this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards in this lace and sequined gown. The This Is Us star topped off her winning look with amber Irene Neuwirth earrings and red hard case clutch by Edie Parker.
