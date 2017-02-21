Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2017
1. Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber made spring florals actually groundbreaking in this matching brocade set with ornate ribbon detailing, slit sleeves, and a crop flare fit. She kept the look elegant but modern with pointed-toe Kurt Geiger pumps and hard metal jewelry.
-
February 21, 2017
2. Jourdan Dunn
We’re obsessed with Jourdan Dunn’s matching minidress and bomber jacket. The topmodel accessorized the flirty ensemble with a pair of towering, woven booties and nothing else—because when you have a knockout look like that, you won’t need much else!
-
February 21, 2017
3. Immy Waterhouse
Immy Waterhouse was the ultimate cool girl at the Burberry fall 2017 show in a cropped bustier and printed set. The model toughened up her look with heavy metal, cutout booties and an army green shoulder bag.
-
February 21, 2017
4. M.I.A.
M.I.A. proved bad girls do it well when she showed up to the Versus Versace show in head-to-toe army green and silver metal embellishments. The musician completed her look with a deconstructed, cropped jacket and a metal chain, leather handbag.
-
February 21, 2017
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was styled to perfection in this offbeat striped shirtdress, sharp combat boots, and chain crossbody bag—proving that sometimes less really is more.
