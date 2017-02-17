Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2017
1. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice got it right in a fun cutout dress at the An Unforgettable Evening gala for Women’s Cancer Research. The star kept the accessories simple—strappy sandals, a statement ring and hoop earrings by John Hardy, and a hard case clutch—to let the dress take the spotlight.
-
February 17, 2017
2. Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal was a total bombshell in this sultry, corset-inspired dress. Look closely and you’ll see the dress is rendered in a metallic finish, which she styled to perfection with matching gold heels.
-
February 17, 2017
3. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham taught us a thing or two on how to refresh the LBD. The model’s stunning number featured a thigh-high slit, snakeskin-reminiscent texture, and the sleekest of waist ties. A strappy sandals and a smoldering gaze completed the look.
-
February 17, 2017
4. Kate Upton
Kate Upton gave us major supermodel-dom by layering a menswear-inspired jacket over a minidress—and check out that gorgeous, multi-colored hem!
-
February 17, 2017
5. Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin was pure radiance in this princess-worthy gown featuring rivers of tulle and a darling waist band pearled with white detailing.
February 17, 20171 of 5
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice got it right in a fun cutout dress at the An Unforgettable Evening gala for Women’s Cancer Research. The star kept the accessories simple—strappy sandals, a statement ring and hoop earrings by John Hardy, and a hard case clutch—to let the dress take the spotlight.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM