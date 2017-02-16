Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 16, 2017
1. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo got into the Marchesa spirit at their latest runway show where she wore this intricately tailored frock. The former Miss Universe paired the sheer and fringe dress with lace-up pumps and a glimmering clutch. Oh, and let’s not forget that shimmering barrette.
February 16, 2017
2. Robyn Lively
Robyn Lively was a total showstopper in this navy Michael Kors Collection dress with seemingly see-through panels and metallic detailing. The actress completed her look with sharp snakeskin Louboutins and mixed metal jewelry.
February 16, 2017
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo went full-on fashion girl luxe in this black and white Michael Kors Collection ensemble, featuring a fur stole, floaty maxi skirt, and the chicest of heeled booties.
February 16, 2017
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle knows how to stun in this sleek and elegant dress. She kept the attention on the off-the-shoulder silhouette by opting out of a necklace in favor of colorful earrings by John Hardy. A polished clutch and simple heels completed the look.
February 16, 2017
5. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox was a true daydream in this denim, off-the-shoulder number. The actress kept the look spring forward with nude, peep-toe heels and gleaming jewelry (look closely and spot the chic, asymmetrical earrings).
