Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 15, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a sweet and flirty number. The model wore pink boucle coordinates, a tiny crop top, and gold jewelry (we see that body chain!). KJ’s MO: layer on heavy metal hardware to toughen up any outfit.
February 15, 2017
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller made florals groundbreaking in this swoon-worthy Christian Dior ensemble which she accessorized with, well, nothing. But when you have on a dress as whimsically decorative as this one is, you can justly opt out.
February 15, 2017
3. Sara Sampaio
Sam Sampaio gives us a lesson in Layering 101 by donning sheer tights under an allover lace dress under a deconstructed sweater under an electric blue coat. The model completed the look with intricate lace-up boots a snakeskin handbag.
February 15, 2017
4. Peyton List
Peyton List embraced her inner street style star and stepped out in a supersaturated Marc Jacobs ensemble. The star kept the look fun and bubbly with sky-high platforms and rose-colored sunglasses.
February 15, 2017
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts attended the Coach 1941 Fall 2017 show in a floaty minidress with charming ruffle detailing and see-through sleeves. The actress paired it with finely sheer tights and sweet mary janes.
