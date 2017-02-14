Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2017
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson is a true beauty in this Dior gown featuring a soft, full skirt and whimsical illustrations. The star completed the look with just the simplest of jewelry: a delicate collar necklace and dainty rings.
-
February 14, 2017
2. Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova took a risk in these ultra-chic, textured trousers. The model balanced the look with a sleek, silk top and streamlined coat to top it all off.
-
February 14, 2017
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively got into the V-Day spirit in this sweet and flirty mini. Look closer and you’ll spot some metallic hearts. She completed the look with a matching sequin handbag and spiked heels.
-
February 14, 2017
4. Malin Akerman
Just when you thought jumpsuits were on getting old, Malin Akerman showed up in this winning number. She paired the sleek Galvin jumpsuit with polished white heels, a copper Edie Parker clutch, and matching burgundy jewelry by John Hardy.
-
February 14, 2017
5. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell caught on to the sheer trend and turned it up a notch with this oh-so-chic lace frock and bodysuit underneath. She accessorized it with OTK boots, a western-style belt, and oversized hoop earrings. Total knockout.
