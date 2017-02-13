Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2017
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger graced the front row of Prabal Gurung’s fall 2017 show in not one but two slip dresses. The style icon kept it sleek and modern in a copper slip layered under a purple dress that fit her like a glove. She completed the look with nude lace-up heels and—oh yeah—just one sleeve pulled off the shoulder.
-
February 13, 2017
2. Rita Ora
Rita Ora upped the ante on the LBD with this black velvet number featuring an alternative neckline and metal ornamental detailing.
-
February 13, 2017
3. Allison Williams
The (newly) Girls alum took the plunge in a redefined power suit with metallic sequined edges. Williams kept the rest of her look simple with minimalist heels and barely there jewelry.
-
February 13, 2017
4. Coco Rocha
The top model rocked the red carpet in an edgy and amplified gown with bold straps, a cinched bodice, and tiers of ruffles.
-
February 13, 2017
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross was a total knockout in this form-fitting dress which she styled with a gleaming clutch by Naeem Khan and the chicest oversized earrings.
